C.O. Realtors give to workforce training for Latinos

BEND, Ore. - Members of the Central Oregon Association of Realtors have donated $1,250 to help Latino families improve their skills for the workforce.

The grant to the Latino Community Association will help support English classes and tutoring, computer training, help with resumes and applications, translation and interpretation, and referrals to employment and training.

Navigating the Internet is now essential to find job announcements and fill out applications. Many of the adults LCA serves do not regularly use a computer and need training to improve these skills. The language and technology gaps represent a critical challenge for immigrant families to access new work opportunities, increase their incomes, and improve their overall well-being.

During the fiscal year that ended in July, LCA connected 650 individuals to Workforce Education services, and served a total of 4,357 people with its various programs.

COAR’s support makes it possible for LCA to offer these classes. Currently, ­­­71 students have enrolled in fall English classes in Bend, Redmond and Prineville, according to Oscar Gonzalez, Empowerment Programs Manager. Another 61 students are learning English from LCA’s volunteer tutors.

About Latino Community Association

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year. For more information or to join LCA, visit www.latinocommunityassociation.org or call 541.382.4366