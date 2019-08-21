C.O. pushes for naloxone education, use

CO works to reduce drug overdose with...

BEND,Ore. - Counties in Central Oregon are working on harm reduction methods to treat drug overdoses, as the use of a lifesaving antidote expands around the region.

Naloxone is an antidote that can treat narcotic overdose in an emergency situation by countering the effects of opioid overdose and helps to restore slowed breathing or loss of consciousness.

When first responders or law enforcement use Naloxone during drug-related incidents, it gives paramedics more time to get to the scene and can help save lives.

In Deschutes County, both first responders and law enforcement now carry Naloxone to administer to those in need.

The Bend Fire Department reported it responded to 79 calls and gave 120 doses of Narcan, a brand name of Naloxone, in the field. Officers generally administer the Naloxone through the nose as a spray, but first responders or the fire department can administer it though an IV for more immediate effects.

“As the person goes down and their respiratory drive decreases, ultimately it can lead to cardiovascular collapse and cardiac arrest,” Petar Hossick, EMS training captain, said Tuesday. “The quicker we can get their respiratory rate back up is going to be key to them surviving. The longer it's down, the more risks of permanent brain damage they have, unfortunately.”

The Crook County Health Department will host an overdose education and Naloxone training event to inform the public on how to administer it, and will provide the public with free Naloxone kits.

The state also has implemented new guidelines to make Naloxone more accessible to the public.

A representative of the Central Oregon Health Council said Naloxone is more accessible than ever before.

"Your local pharmacists can actually write a prescription for it. You do not need a doctor's note at this point, said Erin Solomon, prescription drug coordinator. "So it is easily accessible. "However, it can be expensive. Some pharmacies in the area can be upwards of $150 for a two-pack."



Solomon recommends anyone interested in learning more or with family members battling drug addiction to attend the overdose Education and Naloxone training event on Wednesday Sept. 18. at the Crook County Library from 12:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m.