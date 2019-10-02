News

C.O. Locavore launches 'Round Up Rodeo' fundraiser

For new point of sale system

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 10:34 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:34 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The non-profit Central Oregon Locavore has launched a fundraiser called the Round Up Rodeo to obtain an updated point of sale system that will allow for multiple registers, better inventory management, and smoother transactions for customers. The goal is $8,500 by the end of October.

The marketplace is not designed to generate any profits, but provide a venue for local farmers to sell their product for a living wage, and ensure that the community has access to their products at an affordable price. Locavore offers additional discounts to all SNAP and EBT recipients.

Central Oregon Locavore is a registered 501(C)3 celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2019. Locavore supports local food and local farmers by managing seven educational programs, the largest being the Indoor Farmers Market on Third Street in Bend.

"I am delighted to be having the problem of outgrowing our old point of sale software," says Nicolle Timm-Branch, president and founder of Locavore. "It means that we are obtaining our goal, to get local, nutritious, fresh food into the hands of as many people as we can. We are seeing more and more people coming to get their local food.

"We anticipate we are going to become even busier as the outdoor farmers markets close. Having us as a place where they can continue to sell their produce after the outdoor markets close is often what allows farmers and ranchers to stay in business," Timm-Branch said.

Locavore has a long history of successful fundraising, and an excellent track record of putting those funds to good use. The Round Up Rodeo fundraiser will culminate in a celebration at a local restaurant once the goal is met.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates