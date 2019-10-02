C.O. Locavore launches 'Round Up Rodeo' fundraiser

BEND, Ore. - The non-profit Central Oregon Locavore has launched a fundraiser called the Round Up Rodeo to obtain an updated point of sale system that will allow for multiple registers, better inventory management, and smoother transactions for customers. The goal is $8,500 by the end of October.

The marketplace is not designed to generate any profits, but provide a venue for local farmers to sell their product for a living wage, and ensure that the community has access to their products at an affordable price. Locavore offers additional discounts to all SNAP and EBT recipients.

Central Oregon Locavore is a registered 501(C)3 celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2019. Locavore supports local food and local farmers by managing seven educational programs, the largest being the Indoor Farmers Market on Third Street in Bend.

"I am delighted to be having the problem of outgrowing our old point of sale software," says Nicolle Timm-Branch, president and founder of Locavore. "It means that we are obtaining our goal, to get local, nutritious, fresh food into the hands of as many people as we can. We are seeing more and more people coming to get their local food.

"We anticipate we are going to become even busier as the outdoor farmers markets close. Having us as a place where they can continue to sell their produce after the outdoor markets close is often what allows farmers and ranchers to stay in business," Timm-Branch said.

Locavore has a long history of successful fundraising, and an excellent track record of putting those funds to good use. The Round Up Rodeo fundraiser will culminate in a celebration at a local restaurant once the goal is met.