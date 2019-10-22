C.O. jobs picture brightened a bit in September

BEND, Ore. - Central Oregon's September employment picture was brighter than seen over the past several months, with job growth rates rebounding modestly, the state Employment Department reported Tuesday.

Although rates of growth remain slower than this time last year, the region continues to add jobs and unemployment levels are unchanged, Regional Economist Damon Runberg said.

Crook County: The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.6 percent in September. The rate was 5.8 percent this time last year, not a statistically significant difference.

Crook County added 50 jobs in September, fairly typical gains for this time of year.

The employment situation continues to be little changed over the past year in Crook County. Employment is up by 30 jobs, a growth rate of only 0.5 percent. Employment gains were largely concentrated in manufacturing (+30 jobs) and wholesale trade (+30). No industry sector posted significant job losses.

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA): The unemployment rate remained at 4.2 percent in September. The rate remains largely unchanged for over three years.

Deschutes County added 690 jobs in September, much larger gains than typically expected this time of year.

Employment growth rebounded slightly in September, with employment levels up 1,290 jobs from this time last year (+1.5%). Runberg said the boost in the growth rate can be attributed to job growth in health care, construction, retail trade, and leisure and hospitality. Losses in professional and business services were not as severe as initially estimated; however, the sector had 300 fewer jobs, compared with this time last year.

Jefferson County: The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.4 percent in September and unchanged over the past year.

Jefferson County added 140 jobs in September, stronger gains than typically expected at this time of year.

Employment levels are essentially unchanged from this time last year with only 10 fewer jobs across the entire county (-0.1%). Manufacturing continues to post strong job gains (+70jobs), but these were largely negated by a loss of 80 jobs over the past year in professional and business services.

