C.O. has 2 spots on Oregon's new 'Ice Cream Trail'

(Graphic: Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Council)

SALEM, Ore. - There are plenty of great places in Oregon to celebrate National Ice Cream Day, which is Sunday. Starting now, 10 of those places -- two in Central Oregon -- have become the first stops on the new Oregon Ice Cream Trail.

These are quintessential destinations for acquiring frozen happiness (aka ice cream) by the cone or cup. The list was curated by the Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Council, and it includes:

Salt & Straw (2035 NE Alberta St., Portland) – Characterized by inventive flavors, this small batch shop began in 2011 as a food cart not far from this first brick and mortar location. Ruby Jewel (3713 N Mississippi Ave., Portland) – Known for distinctly original, artisanal ice cream sandwiches, since 2004. This location was their first shop, which opened in 2010. Fifty Licks (2021 SE Clinton St #101, Portland) – You may have seen the truck around town. The owner loves food science and making ice cream from scratch with local ingredients. Cloud City Ice Cream (4525 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland) – Flavors based on family recipes, made on the premise that ice cream makes an ordinary day into something special. Tillamook Cheese Factory Visitors Center (4165 Highway 101 North, Tillamook) – With more than 1.3 million guests annually, this is consistently one of Oregon's top tourist attractions, and many go straight for the ice cream. Serendipity (502 NE Third Street, McMinnville) – This shop gives job experience and training for adults with developmental disabilities, in addition to great ice cream and a player piano. Prince Pückler's (1605 E 19th Ave, Eugene) – With more than 40 flavors, this gourmet ice cream has been made with quality local ingredients since 1975. K & R Drive Inn , (201 John Long Rd, Oakland) – Located just off of I-5 at Rice Hill, and a favorite pit stop for Umpqua ice cream on road trips since 1970. Goody's (57100 Beaver Dr., Sunriver) – The ice cream counter at this store continues to be a visitors' favorite during busy vacation times and a locals tradition year round. Sno Cap (1053 NW 6th St., Redmond) – Originally Peden's Ice Cream back in the '60s, Sno Cap is an institution and a locals favorite, serving Eberhard's Ice Cream.

Knowing everybody has their own favorite shops, brands and flavors, the trail is being crowdsourced to include additional stops. For the rest of the month, you can vote and comment on odncouncil.org and social media accounts with the hashtag #OregonIceCreamTrail.

"Oregon is already well-known for wines, microbrews and gourmet doughnuts, but we think it's high time that Oregon is put on the map for its great ice cream," said Josh Thomas, Senior Director of Communications for the Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Council. "This trail will showcase some of the best ice cream you'll find anywhere in the world."