News

Clarno issues report on DAS budget transparency

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 12:26 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:26 PM PDT

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno released an audit report Wednesday highlighting three areas in which the Department of Administrative Services can improve efforts to enhance transparency and promote lawmakers' ability to make informed decisions about how taxpayer dollars are spent.

The findings are outlined in the report, entitled: "Enhanced Transparency in Key Budget Practices Would Improve Government and Inform Decision-Making for State Spending."

"Legislators and the public need to know how agencies use taxpayer dollars," Clarno said. "As the administrative function for the state, DAS's oversight of and guidance to agencies can help enhance the quality and availability of this information. I believe these 16 recommendations will help enhance Oregon's transparency efforts."

While Clarno said her office sincerely appreciates the cooperation extended by DAS during the audit, government auditing standards require a response when an audited entity's comments are inconsistent or in conflict with the findings, conclusions or recommendations in the report.

They have included a rebuttal to the agency's response at the end of the report, which is intended to provide additional information and context for citizens and stakeholders.

Read the full report on the Secretary of State's website: (http://sos.oregon.gov/Pages/index.aspx).

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Politics
Democratic debate in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debate in Detroit

National & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

National & World
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

News
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

News
On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

News
On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

News
On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

News
On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

News
7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

News
On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

News
On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

News
States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22