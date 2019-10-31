City of Redmond expanding 'quiet streets' network

Redmond expands is quiet streets

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Adding comments, details)

The city of Redmond is planning to expand its Quiet Street network in the upcoming year.

Quiet Streets are a policy adopted by the city last year that dictates certain streets to have shared-lane markings on roadways to create safer routes for cyclists, motorists and pedestrians.

Redmond's quiet streets are improved with new stop signs, updated bike walks, painted bike sharrows, and pavement markings for vehicles. These streets are typically posted for a 20 mph speed limit.

Deschutes Avenue between Fourth Street and Sam Johnson Park is the first "quiet street," with both on-street and post signs and bike boxes at Antler and Evergreen avenues.

Scott Woodford, senior planner for the city, said the quiet streets are placed in areas that are major connectors for pedestrians and bikers.

"It connects downtown with Dry Canyon and the parks down there, we noticed it was already well-used, Woodford said. "So, we're seeing it continue to be well-used, and as our network expands, and as our quiet street expands, we will be able to promote it more."

He said the city is also considering creating a bike map for those navigating the area via the quiet streets.

The city's Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is deciding on where to create the next quiet streets in Redmond. The goal is to connect existing quiet streets with new ones, in addition to creating loops for recreation that connect paths.

The next goal is to connect the Dry Canyon trail with the newly constructed Homestead Canal trail.

"We have these two parallel trails that provide this great recreational outlet," Woodford said. "We are looking at ways we can connect them safely so people can start doing loops on the trails and using them more efficiently. We also look for areas that we can connect with other parks, or the downtown with quiet streets and schools."

Funds for the improvements will come from system development charges, and the installation is slated for late in the summer of 2020.

The following streets in Redmond are being considered for quiet streets:

Northwest Quince Avenue

Southwest Fir Avenue

Dogwood Avenue

Eighth Street

Southwest Quartz Avenue

Southwest Reindeer Avenue

Southwest Salmon Avenue

You can find more information about this and related Redmond street and transportation projects on this city web page.

The City of Redmond and BPAC will meet Nov. 4 to discuss their recommendation for future quiet streets. Once the decision is made and the design is created, the installations are expected to be completed by next summer.