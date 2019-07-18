News

City of Prineville receives national budgeting award


  KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 12:46 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 07:12 PM PDT

Prineville budget wins national honor

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - For the 13th year, the City of Prineville has been recognized as outstanding for its commitment to meeting the highest standards of government budgeting.

Earlier this spring, Prineville was awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for excellence in preparation of the city’s 2018-2019 fiscal budget.

Additionally, Prineville’s budget document earned the group’s Special Capital Recognition designation, an award given when all three independent reviewers mark the presentation of “Capital expenditures” and “Impact of capital expenditures on operating budget” as outstanding. Prineville is one of only two Oregon cities and one of only 16 government entities nationwide to obtain this recognition.

“The award represents a significant achievement,” wrote the GFOA in an award letter to the City of Prineville.

In order to be considered for the budget award, Prineville had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. The guidelines are designed to assess how well the city’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device.

To receive the Distinguished Budget Award the budget document must be rated proficient or outstanding in all four overall categories and meet all mandatory criteria.

“This tremendous recognition is a testament to the City of Prineville’s finance team, which is committed to short and long-term strategic planning and modeling, allowing the City to maintain a quality credit rating,” said Prineville Mayor Steve Uffelman. “I’m especially proud of the Special Capital Recognition -- a result of our diligence in planning capital projects. The benefit for the community is a budget document that is well-planned and links precisely to our goal of maintaining long-term stability for the city.”

GFOA awarded 1,082 governments in the United States and Canada the Distinguished Budget Award for 2018-2019. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted on GFOA’s website, gfoa.org. According to the GFOA, award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.

About the City of Prineville

Located east of the Cascade mountains in Oregon’s high desert, the City of Prineville is a resurgent rural community that has preserved its small-town, ranching roots and Western lifestyle while embracing smart growth in a business-friendly environment. With a population nearing 10,000 residents, the county seat of Crook County attracts a diversity of business and lifestyle interests, including tech giants Facebook and Apple, recreational enthusiasts, and a thriving agricultural industry. Incorporated in 1880, City of Prineville operates the oldest continuously running municipal short line railway in the U.S., as well as a public golf course, and airport. Prineville boasts numerous recreational assets, including the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River, and remains a popular destination for anglers and hunters. For more information on City services and programs visit cityofprineville.com.

About the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA)

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), founded in 1906, represents public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada. The association's more than 20,000 members are federal, state/provincial, and local finance officials deeply involved in planning, financing, and implementing thousands of governmental operations in each of their jurisdictions. GFOA's mission is to advance excellence in state and local government financial management.

