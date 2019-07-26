News

City of Bend road, traffic report: Week of July 29

BEND, Ore. - Here's the city of Bend's weekly road and traffic report for July 29-August 4: 

Special Event

 

·Flashback Cruz will occur on August 3 from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. and impact the following streets:

o   NW Wall Street between NW Newport Avenue and NW Louisiana Avenue

o   NW Bond Street between NW Franklin Avenue and NW Oregon Avenue

o   NW Franklin Avenue between NW Wall Street and NW Lava Road

o   NW Lava Road between NW Franklin Avenue and NW Minnesota Avenue

o   NW Minnesota Avenue between NW Wall Street and NW Bond Street

o   NW Oregon Avenue between NW Bond Street and NW Wall Street

 

Ongoing Closures:

 

·NE 4th Street between NE Addison Avenue and NE Xerxes Avenue for infrastructure installation, road closure with detour, 6/10/19 - 7/26/19.

·Brosterhous Road between American Lane and News Lane for infrastructure installation, road closure with detours, 7/8/19 - 8/30/19.

·SE White Tail Street between Brosterhous Road and Brentwood Avenue for infrastructure installation, road closure with detour, 7/8/19 - 8/30/19.

·The closure of the intersection of Empire Avenue and Purcell Boulevard has expanded to include the intersection of Purcell Boulevard and Spinnaker Street. The expanded closure will continue through July 24. After July 24, the Empire Avenue and Purcell Boulevard intersection will remain closed until early August. Access to the Terrango Glen neighborhood is maintained off of Empire Avenue via Desert Sage Street and off of Brinson Boulevard via Daniel Duke Way. Please stay out of the construction area until the roundabout officially opens.

 

Upcoming Closures:

 

·NE 4th Street between NE Quimby Avenue and NE Penn Avenue for waterline installation, single lane closures with flagging, 8/6/19 - 8/8/19, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

·15th Street between Chloe Lane and Gateway Drive for Stage One of Murphy Corridor Improvements Project, southbound lane closure with detour, 8/12/19 - 10/31/19. 

 

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

 

Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager

541-323-8519kthomas@bendoregon.gov

 

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

 

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: www.bendoregon.gov/traffic

 

Find more information about street operations at: www.bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

