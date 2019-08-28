News

La Pine 1-year-old killed in Harney County crash

3 other children hurt; OSP notes possible factors

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 02:26 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:13 AM PDT

BURNS, Ore. - (Update: More info on juveniles; OSP says fatigue, safety equipment possible factors)

A 1-year-old La Pine girl was killed and three other juveniles were injured early Tuesday morning when a La Pine woman's SUV went off U.S. Highway 20 in Harney County and struck a raised driveway, sending it airborne, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP and emergency medics responded around 4:10 a.m. to the reported single-vehicle crash near milepost 134, troopers said.

A preliminary investigation found that a 28-year-old La Pine woman was heading west when her GMC Acadia left the road and hit the raised driveway, causing it to become airborne, troopers said.

A 1-year-old girl in the SUV sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, OSP reported. A 4-year-old girl was flown by air ambulance to a Portland hospital, while the other two juveniles, a 13-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, were treated locally for their injuries. All are from La Pine, OSP said.

The driver also sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to OSP.

"Fatigue and failing to use safety equipment are being investigated as possible contributing factors" in the crash, troopers said in an update Wednesday morning.

OSP was assisted at the crash scene by the Hines Police Department, Harney County Ambulance, Burns Fire Department and ODOT.

