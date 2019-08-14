News

Chick-fil-A breaks ground in Bend after delay

Near Cracker Barrel; expects to open in early 2020



Posted: Aug 14, 2019 09:51 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 04:50 PM PDT

Chick-fil-A construction underway

BEND, Ore. - More than two years after first word of its plans emerged, Chick-fil-A has begun construction of its new restaurant site on Bend's north end, not far from Cracker Barrel, the company confirmed Wednesday.

"We are excited to confirm that we have broken ground on our first Chick-fil-A location in Bend, Ore., and we hope to open our doors in early 2020," the company told NewsChannel 21 in a brief statement.

":We look forward to joining the community and to serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality," the company added, inviting people to "visit The Chicken Wire to learn more about our food, our people and the latest Chick-fil-A news."

Chick-fil-A submitted a design review application to the city in 2017 and at that time indicated it hoped to break ground in a few months at the new Robal Road Village shopping center, across Highway 97 from Cascade Village Shopping Center.

The Georrgia-based fried chicken sandwich chain opened its first Oregon location in Hillsboro in 2016, followed by several other Portland-area restaurants.

Last year, a Robal Road Village property manager told us the restaurant chain had too much scheduled and had to push back its plans to 2019. Cracker Barrel opened earlier this year.

