CET invites new riders on 'Free Transit Tuesdays'

Cascades East Transit bus (Photo: COIC)

BEND, Ore. - Cascades East Transit (CET) is encouraging Central Oregonians to ride the bus by offering Free Transit Tuesdays on Bend fixed-routes and Community Connector regional services on October 8 and 15. (Bend and rural Dial-A-Ride services not included).

CET’s Free Transit Tuesday events align with the Get There Challenge, a statewide contest from October 7-21 that encourages people to walk, roll, bike, ride the bus, carpool and telework, versus driving along.

COIC Executive Director Tammy Baney noted, “CET’s bus system helps people across our region access jobs, grocery stores, medical appointments, recreational opportunities, and many other destinations. We are excited to kick off this year’s Get There Challenge with Free Transit Tuesdays where you can sit back, relax and let CET do the driving.”

CET and Commute Options will host fun tabling events at Hawthorne Station in Bend (334 NE Hawthorne Ave.) on Tuesday, October 8 from 7:30-9:30 am and at the Redmond Transit Hub (777 SW Kalama Ave.) on Tuesday, October 15 from 2-4 pm to help riders plan transit trips and sign up for the Get There Challenge. Light snacks will be provided.

Kim Curley from Commute Options mentioned, “Try Transit Tuesday events are a great time to ride the bus for free on October 8 and 15. Commute Options is thrilled to partner with CET to thank riders and encourage them to log their bus trips to win prizes like an electric bike, a Visa cash card, or a Hydro Flask during the Get There Challenge."

Visit www.CascadesEastTransit.com for CET route and schedule information and to plan your next transit trip.

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) was designated a Council of Governments in 1972 under ORS 190. Cascades East Transit, operated by COIC, provides fixed-route and Dial-A-Ride services in Bend, Community Connector regional services, general public Dial-A-Ride services in Redmond, La Pine, Prineville, Sisters, and Madras, flex-route service in Warm Springs and recreational routes like Ride the River, Lava Butte, and the Mt. Bachelor shuttle