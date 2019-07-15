News

Central Washington wildfire grows to 5,000 acres

By:
  • AP and KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 09:24 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 09:24 AM PDT

MATTAWA, Wash. (AP) — State resources have been called out to battle a wildfire in central Washington state that has grown to 7.8 square miles (nearly 5,000 acres) and threatens homes, crops and a feedlot.

The fire is burning in grass and sagebrush on BLM land near the town of Mattawa. State officials say some people have been ordered to evacuate their homes, while others were told to be prepared to evacuate.

Mattawa is located in the center of the state near the Columbia River.

The wildfire was reported shortly after noon on Sunday. The cause is under investigation. State firefighting crews were ordered to assist local firefighters on Sunday evening.

The Grant County, Wash., Sheriff's Office has updates on its Facebook page.

 

