Central Washington wildfire grows to 5,000 acres
MATTAWA, Wash. (AP) — State resources have been called out to battle a wildfire in central Washington state that has grown to 7.8 square miles (nearly 5,000 acres) and threatens homes, crops and a feedlot.
The fire is burning in grass and sagebrush on BLM land near the town of Mattawa. State officials say some people have been ordered to evacuate their homes, while others were told to be prepared to evacuate.
Mattawa is located in the center of the state near the Columbia River.
The wildfire was reported shortly after noon on Sunday. The cause is under investigation. State firefighting crews were ordered to assist local firefighters on Sunday evening.
The Grant County, Wash., Sheriff's Office has updates on its Facebook page.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
News Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images
News Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
News Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images
News Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons
News 2016 Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News iStock/LajosRepasi
News Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
News iStock/Kemter
Health FreeImages.com/tim & annette
News Linh Pham/Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews
News Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/kzenon
News Allsport/Getty Images
News G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images