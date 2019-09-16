Central Oregon

Oregon TE, Summit grad Cam McCormick to miss rest of Ducks' season

Second straight season he's sidelined by injury

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 01:48 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:48 PM PDT

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon tight end and Summit High graduate Cam McCormick will miss the rest of the Ducks' season with an ankle injury.

McCormick dressed and participated in warmups before the Ducks' games against Nevada and last week against Montana, but did not play. He was hampered by the injury throughout preseason camp.

"We have tried. Cam's got a tremendous heart, he's a hard worker. I know he's been through a lot and he's been pushing trying to get there but due to the nature of the injury he's going to be fine. But it is best — in his best interest, in the best interest of the team — that he have this year to heal up and then come back and join us next season and in spring ball with the offseason workouts," Ducks coach Mario Cristobal said at Monday's media availability.

It is the second straight season McCormick has been sidelined by injury. He sat out last year after breaking his leg in the season opener against Bowling Green.

A native of Bend, McCormick redshirted his freshman year. He appeared in 13 games in 2018, with six catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

