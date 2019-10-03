Central Oregon

C.O. marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Police, agencies work to help victims

By:

Posted: Oct 02, 2019 01:16 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 05:10 PM PDT

Central Oregon brings awareness to Domestic Violence

BEND,Ore. - (Update: Adding police, Saving Grace comments)

There is a need for more resources for victims of domestic and sexual abuse in Central Oregon. 

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, recognized across the country in an effort to bring more awareness and resources to individuals who suffer from abusive relationships and sexual violence. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime and reported some form of intimate partner violence-related impact.

The CDC also notes that over 43 million women and 38 million men experienced psychological aggression by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

The state of Oregon is striving to meet the needs of those suffering from abuse.

The Oregon Department of Human Services reports in 2018, its crisis emergency helpline responded to a total of 1,976 calls relating to domestic violence in Deschutes County, Crook and Jefferson County. It also reported 43 calls for stalking and 205 calls for sexual assault in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. 

Learn more about the issue and how to get help at the Oregon Coalition against Domestic and Sexual Violence website.

Saving Grace, an organization that provides domestic violence and sexual assault services in Central Oregon said there is a higher demand for victim resources with the growing population in Central Oregon. 

"Frankly, as we are seeing the population in Central Oregon grow, our numbers here are only growing," said Cassie Macqueen, executive director of Saving Grace. "So we are seeing tens of thousands of hotline calls every year, and we provide services to thousands of Central Oregonians, depending on what they need and where they are at in their process.

The Bend Police Department said when dealing with domestic cases, they assess the situation and try to find a quick resolution, but the goal is to keep families together. when possible. 

"When we respond to these situations people are elevated in their emotion," said Lt. Clint Burleigh. "De-escalation is the most important thing we can do in a domestic violence situation. To de-escalate the situation, start with and find out what happened. Again, safety is the No. 1 thing. Working and trying to help these families work through a difficult situation, that is a big deal as well."

Burleigh encourages families to contact police when dealing with domestic and sexual abuse incidents. 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates