Central Oregon marks National Suicide Prevention Week

Several events, activities planned

  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 11:32 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:33 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - This weekend marks the start of National Suicide Prevention Week. The Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance and community partners are coordinating several activities throughout September to build awareness and work toward preventing suicide attempts and deaths.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of preventable death in Oregon. In Deschutes County, approximately 29 people die by suicide each year. It is the tenth-leading cause of death in the United States with one suicide occurring on average every 13.3 minutes.

We all know that one death by suicide is too many. Early recognition of warning signs and early intervention can save lives. The activities planned for this week will assist our community to address this important public health issue.

Attend one or more of the opportunities listed below to support suicide survivors in our community, and to learn more about how to help yourself or someone you love:
 
Out of the Darkness Community Walk
Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m.,
Pilot Butte State Park, Bend
Join thousands of people throughout the nation to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.
Free registration at www.afsp.org/Bend

True Stories
Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m.,
St. Charles Conference Rooms A & B, 2500 NE Neff Rd, Bend
How we publicly communicate and talk about suicide can have a negative or positive impact. Hear from local suicide prevention experts and community members on how communication can be a powerful tool to promote resiliency, encourage help-seeking, and save lives.
Register at http://preventsuicideco.org/events/suicide-prevention-week-true-stories/

Stress Less with Mindfulness
Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6 p.m.,
OSU Extension, 3800 SW Airport Way, Building #4, Redmond
This event introduces participants to the experience and practice of mindfulness to reduce stress. Stress Less with Mindfulness teaches and encourages the use of mindfulness self-care skills to help one feel better and enjoy life more.
Register at http://preventsuicideco.org/events/suicide-prevention-week-stress-less-with-mindfulness/

Candlelight Vigil
Thursday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m.,
Bend-La Pine Schools Education Center, 520 NW Wall St., Bend
This event is for anyone that has lost a loved one to suicide. The Vigil includes poetry, music, and a local loss survivor who will share their story. Attendees will have the opportunity to light a candle to honor their loved one at sunset. Candles will be provided.
Register at http://preventsuicideco.org/events/suicide-prevention-week-candlelight-vigil/

NAMI-CO Stomp out Stigma Stomp-A-Thon
Saturday, Sept. 14, Noon
Skyview Middle School Track Field, 63555 NE 18th St., Bend
Join the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Central Oregon's Stomp-A-Thon and stomp around the track to Stomp out Stigma. Gather pledges and see how many laps you can walk around the track! Local providers and resources will be on hand. Enjoy music, games, and food for the whole family. All money raised will stay within the Central Oregon region.
Learn more at http://namicentraloregon.org/event/stomp-out-stigma-2/

For more information, please contact Whitney Schumacher, Deschutes County Health Services, at 541-322-7420.

