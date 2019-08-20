News

Central Oregon grocery workers may go on strike

Demanding higher wages, equal pay for women

By:

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 06:06 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 07:04 PM PDT

Grocery store workers in Bend are considering a strike

BEND, Ore. - Grocery store workers in Central Oregon and elsewhere in the state are considering going on strike, possibly later this month. 

Members of the union, Local 555 of the United Food and Commercial Workers, are demanding higher wages and equal pay for women from employers. A representative from the union described the pay to grocery store workers as "starvation wages," and said two-thirds of women in the industry are placed in roles in which they make a lot less money than men for equal work.

Safeway, Albertsons and Fred Meyer are stores that would be affected if a strike is authorized. The union said last month's vote by Central Oregon UFCW members to authorize a strike was nearly unanimous, but the final vote around the state will be taken on August 24. 

The union's Unity Bargaining Team will decide the shape of the strike, its length, and ultimately which stores will participate. 

"At that point, we will have taken about 92 votes over the course of the summer, across all of Oregon and southwest Washington,” Kelley McAllister, communications director of Local 555, said Monday. “After that, we will let everyone know the results of the vote. If it is unanimously yes, as it has been looking so far, then the Unity Bargaining Team will have authorization to pull for a strike whenever its necessary.”

Union members are hoping employers offer a compromise before a strike is called. NewsChannel 21 spoke with the corporate offices of Albertsons and Safeway, which have said they are committed to renegotiating contracts and that their members are allowed to strike. 

But if a strike ensues, company officials say they don't believe it will hinder normal business operations or affect customers. 

McAllister said an announcement is expected on Aug. 29 or 30, informing the public of the final decision. The union asked those supporting their stand to visit B.link/standwithus

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving