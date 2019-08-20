Central Oregon grocery workers may go on strike

Grocery store workers in Bend are considering a strike

BEND, Ore. - Grocery store workers in Central Oregon and elsewhere in the state are considering going on strike, possibly later this month.

Members of the union, Local 555 of the United Food and Commercial Workers, are demanding higher wages and equal pay for women from employers. A representative from the union described the pay to grocery store workers as "starvation wages," and said two-thirds of women in the industry are placed in roles in which they make a lot less money than men for equal work.

Safeway, Albertsons and Fred Meyer are stores that would be affected if a strike is authorized. The union said last month's vote by Central Oregon UFCW members to authorize a strike was nearly unanimous, but the final vote around the state will be taken on August 24.

The union's Unity Bargaining Team will decide the shape of the strike, its length, and ultimately which stores will participate.

"At that point, we will have taken about 92 votes over the course of the summer, across all of Oregon and southwest Washington,” Kelley McAllister, communications director of Local 555, said Monday. “After that, we will let everyone know the results of the vote. If it is unanimously yes, as it has been looking so far, then the Unity Bargaining Team will have authorization to pull for a strike whenever its necessary.”

Union members are hoping employers offer a compromise before a strike is called. NewsChannel 21 spoke with the corporate offices of Albertsons and Safeway, which have said they are committed to renegotiating contracts and that their members are allowed to strike.

But if a strike ensues, company officials say they don't believe it will hinder normal business operations or affect customers.

McAllister said an announcement is expected on Aug. 29 or 30, informing the public of the final decision. The union asked those supporting their stand to visit B.link/standwithus.