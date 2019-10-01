News

Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry event returns Nov. 9

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 10:19 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:19 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The fourth annual Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry event is Saturday, Nov. 9 at OSU-Cascades Tykeson Hall from 10 am to 3pm. 

Fill Your Pantry is a community bulk buying event created so Central Oregonians can fill up their pantries, freezers, root cellars, and garages full of nutritious local products for the long winter. Fill Your Pantry allows eaters to stock up on potatoes, onions, carrots, winter squash, garlic, honey, flours, apples, pears, dried beans, nuts, krauts, pasture-raised meats, and much more. 

"The only thing that should be traveling during the holidays is you to see your family, not your produce. Central Oregon has a great variety of locally grown vegetables, meats, etc. that can keep you fed all winter long. This event is about community, food security, food sovereignty, and really getting to know your farmer," says Megan French, event coordinator. 

Farmers, ranchers, orchardists, and producers will be selling large quantities of items; e.g., 10lb bags of onions, 20lb bags of potatoes, or a gallon of kraut. All items will be at discount bulk prices. This is a great opportunity for vendors to move product before the harsh Central Oregon winter and for Central Oregonians to save money and eat well all winter long.

This event operates like a Farmers Market, except in bulk quantities. There will be no sign up necessary to come; all are welcome! 

Pre-ordering will be available, October 20th to November 3rd. Pre-ordering helps farmers and ranchers estimate how much to bring to the event and also guarantees the customer will get the products they desire. Pre-orders are not mandatory, but merely ensure that you get the products you want before they sell out. Pre-order items are not the only items available at Fill Your Pantry; more vendors and more items are available day-of as well. Pre ordered items must be picked up at the Fill Your Pantry event on November 9th.

Proceeds from this event and its sponsors benefit High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA). HDFFA's mission is to support a healthy and thriving food and farm network in Central Oregon through education, collaboration and inclusivity. They believe that local food should be accessible to everyone, and that our food connects us to each other. 

Help support and strengthen the Central Oregon local food system! For more info visit our website at www.centraloregonfillyourpantry.com or follow our facebook event.   

