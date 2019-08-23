Cement truck flips on Old Bend-Redmond Highway

Prineville Ready Mix cement truck overturned on the Old Bend-Redmond Highway near Highway 20 Friday morning, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said (Photo: DCSO)

BEND, Ore. - (Update: More details)

A cement truck on the Old Bend-Redmond Highway caught the edge of the pavement and overturned Friday morning, causing no serious injuries but spilling some cement and closing the U.S. Highway 20 turn-off until it could be removed, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

The driver of the Prineville Ready Mix truck, a 55-year-old Prineville man, had no passengers at the time of the crash, which was reported at 10:17 a.m. off Highway 20 west of Bend, sheriff's Sgt. William Bailey said.

The driver received some medical attention from deputies for minor injuries, Bailey said, but he did not require an ambulance or transport to the hospital.

A small amount of material spilled from the overturned truck, which was carrying about 7 cubic yards of cement, Bailey said. The driver had just turned right from westbound Highway 20 when the truck overturned.

Tow trucks were called to the scene to remove the cement truck.