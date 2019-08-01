News

Caught on camera: Plane lands on busy Wash. road

No injuries; plane came to a stop at intersection

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 02:19 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 02:47 PM PDT

Dashcam video of emergency plane...

PARKLAND, Wash. - A Washington State Patrol trooper's dashcam caught an unusual sight Thursday -- a small plane approaching, then landing in the middle of a busy road in Pierce County.

The single-engine plane is first seen coming in for the landing around 8:15 p.m., and as the trooper turns his car, the view swings around to see the pilot come in for an emergency landing, rolling to a stop at a traffic signal.

It happened at SR-7 and 138th Avenue, in the Parkland area, WSP said.

The trooper spotted the plane, made a U-turn, flicked on his lights and slowed traffic in the area, making enough space for the pilot to land, the agency said.

The pilot landed due to a fuel system malfunction, troopers said. There were no injuries, and troopers helped push the plane to clear the road.

