Cannon Beach bans feeding wild animals

Oct 03, 2019

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 02:27 PM PDT

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — The Cannon Beach City Council has banned the feeding of wild animals, including birds, raccoons, squirrels, opossums and rabbits, among others.

The Astorian reports city councilors approved the ordinance Tuesday night, making it illegal for residents to place food on their property for wild animals.

People are still allowed to feed songbirds, as long as the food is in a container that prevents other animals from gaining access.

Warrenton passed a similar ordinance in 2016 to discourage people from feeding elk. Gearhart followed earlier this year.

For Cannon Beach, the council says it’s about not attracting wild animals and educating the public on why it is harmful to feed them.

The ordinance would classify attracting or feeding wildlife as a public nuisance. The violation will be a misdemeanor with a maximum fine of $500.

For the first year, the city will enforce the ban through warnings and education.

