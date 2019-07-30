Camper finds human remains near Sunriver; foul play suspected

SUNRIVER, Ore. - A camper on the Deschutes National Forest west of Sunriver discovered a partially decomposed body on Sunday. Investigators believe foul play was involved, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched shortly before noon Sunday to the site about six miles west of Sunriver after a camper in the area reported possibly finding a decomposed body about a mile east of Wake Butte.

Deputies confirmed the human remains along a forest road, Bailey said. The Oregon State Police Crime Lab was called to the scene to help in the investigation and evidence recovery.

An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday at the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office in Clackamas, near Portland.

Bailey said sheriff’s detectives are working with the medical examiner’s office to determine the gender, identity and cause or manner of death.

“Detectives do believe foul play occurred in this case,” the sergeant said in a news release.

Bailey said the investigation is active and ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.