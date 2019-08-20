News

Camp Fire survivor: We need to be more prepared

Now Bend resident, she shares her evacuation story

By:

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 01:42 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 01:42 PM PDT

Camp Fire survivor says preparedness is key

BEND, Ore. - So far this summer, Central Oregon had seen a relatively mild fire season, but are you prepared in case the worst happens?

Barb West, whose home in Paradise, California, was among the many destroyed by the deadly Camp Fire last year, said we can do more.

West lives in Bend now, and she spoke Tuesday morning to of a room full of forest and fire officials about her experience -- and what we can learn from it.

She said there are some key things to do that people might not think about, in the event of a wildfire like the one she survived.

"Something I did not know, because I was in gridlock for 5 1/2 hours, is if you can't get out due to gridlock, go to an open area," West said. "For instance, the Costco parking lot, Walmart parking lot. Places like that."

West warned that in a worst-case scenario, there could be gridlock in Bend because of the narrow streets and the few main routes to get in and out of town.

She also said to have a list of essentials ready to take from your home before evacuating, like wills, checkbooks, hard drives and other important documents and files.

West also stressed the importance of registering with the local government's emergency phone alerts, which she said allowed her crucial time to evacuate.

You can register for Deschutes County's alert system here.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10