Hidden camera found in Bend McMenamins bathroom
Police have no suspects as investigation continues
BEND, Ore. - Bend police said Wednesday they are still investigating the discovery earlier this month of a small camera hidden in an all-gender bathroom at the McMenamins Old St. Francis School in downtown Bend.
A worker at the business called police on Sept. 10 after finding a “pinhole” digital camera mounted under the sink in a bathroom near a hidden bar, known as the Broom Closet, located on the third floor of the Art House, Lt. Juli McConkey confirmed.
The apparently motion-activated camera was attached by Velcro and aimed at the toilet.
The case is still under investigation and no suspects have been identified, McConkey said.
