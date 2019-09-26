Hidden camera found in Bend McMenamins bathroom

McMenamins Old St. Francis School (File photo)

BEND, Ore. - Bend police said Wednesday they are still investigating the discovery earlier this month of a small camera hidden in an all-gender bathroom at the McMenamins Old St. Francis School in downtown Bend.

A worker at the business called police on Sept. 10 after finding a “pinhole” digital camera mounted under the sink in a bathroom near a hidden bar, known as the Broom Closet, located on the third floor of the Art House, Lt. Juli McConkey confirmed.

The apparently motion-activated camera was attached by Velcro and aimed at the toilet.

The case is still under investigation and no suspects have been identified, McConkey said.