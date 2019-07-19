News

Calif.man drowns in Santiam River trying to help daughter

By:

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 10:13 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:13 PM PDT

LYONS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a California man drowned in a river south of Portland as he tried to help his 12-year-old daughter, who appeared to be in distress.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews responded to a report of a swimmer who had gone underwater in the Little North Fork of the Santiam River at about 2:10 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say people nearby at North Fork State Park had gotten 29-year-old Baltazar Tellovelasco of Oxnard, Carifornia, out of the water by the time emergency responders arrived.

Authorities say efforts to resuscitate Tellovelasco were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say Tellovelasco had gone into the water to assist his daughter. She was able to make it out safely.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

News
Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97

Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97