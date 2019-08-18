Calif. climber out of hospital after Smith Rock fall

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers came to the aid of a climber injured in a fall Friday afternoon at Smith Rock State Park (Photo: DCSO SAR) [ + - ] Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers came to the aid of a climber injured in a fall Friday afternoon at Smith Rock State Park (Photo: DCSO SAR) [ + - ] Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers came to the aid of a climber injured in a fall Friday afternoon at Smith Rock State Park (Photo: DCSO SAR) [ + - ] A California man who fell while climbing Friday afternoon at Smith Rock State Park, prompting a two-hour rescue effort, was released Saturday from St. Charles Bend, a house supervisor said.

TERREBONNE, Ore. - (Update: Climber released from hospital)

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office responded shortly before 3 p.m. Friday to the call of an injured climber in the Dihedrals climbing area, cording to Sgt. Nathan Garibay, the county's emergency services manager.

Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers responded to the park, along with Redmond Fire and Rescue and Oregon State Parks staff, Garibay said.

The climber, identified as Luke Wilson, 29, of Bishop, California, had fallen from the rock face, the sergeant said. He was eventually caught by his climbing protection, but swung hard into the wall, hitting with enough force to significantly injure one of his legs.

Wilson was wearing protective gear, Garibay said, and was climbing with others who were able to help him until rescuers arrived.

Redmond fire paramedics treated Wilson on the scene, then used a wheeled litter to bring him to an ambulance, which took him to the Bend hospital.