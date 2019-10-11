News

Businesses stand with Saving Grace against domestic violence

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 05:06 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 05:06 PM PDT

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and local businesses are showing their support by standing with Bend-based nonprofit organization Saving Grace, which is encouraging the community to stop violence before it starts.

OnPoint Credit Union employees will be wearing shirts with the message “Life without violence…It Starts With Me” at all three of their Central Oregon branches every Friday during October. Staff at High Desert Chiropractic will also be wearing their shirts throughout the month.

Community leaders and students are seen on the billboard at Butler Market and 3rd Street spreading the message. In addition to shirts, local company Silipint has donated pints with the messaging on it as well. Both shirts and pints are available for purchase with 100% of funds going directly to Saving Grace.

Other businesses are volunteering their time to raise awareness within the community. On Monday, October 14th from 2:00-4:00pm MidOregon Credit Union will be promoting this important campaign at the following locations; Vanilla Urban Threads and Ginger’s Kitchenware in the Old Mill District and Riff Cold Brewed in the Box Factory. Staff from PayneWest Insurance will be at the same locations on October 21st from 10:00am-2:00pm.

This is a yearlong campaign is off to strong start this month and your group or business can get involved. Learn more about taking a stand against domestic violence or order these awareness items with a donation to Saving Grace at www.saving-grace.org/withme or email partner@saving-grace.org.

Saving Grace provides confidential and free services to survivors of intimate partner violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking in Central Oregon and promotes the value of life without violence.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

News
Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

Health
9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

News
On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

News
9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

Pets
10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Economy
Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

News
On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

News
Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

News
On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

News
Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

News
On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

News
On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5

News
On this day: October 4
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: October 4