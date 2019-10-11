Businesses stand with Saving Grace against domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and local businesses are showing their support by standing with Bend-based nonprofit organization Saving Grace, which is encouraging the community to stop violence before it starts.

OnPoint Credit Union employees will be wearing shirts with the message “Life without violence…It Starts With Me” at all three of their Central Oregon branches every Friday during October. Staff at High Desert Chiropractic will also be wearing their shirts throughout the month.

Community leaders and students are seen on the billboard at Butler Market and 3rd Street spreading the message. In addition to shirts, local company Silipint has donated pints with the messaging on it as well. Both shirts and pints are available for purchase with 100% of funds going directly to Saving Grace.

Other businesses are volunteering their time to raise awareness within the community. On Monday, October 14th from 2:00-4:00pm MidOregon Credit Union will be promoting this important campaign at the following locations; Vanilla Urban Threads and Ginger’s Kitchenware in the Old Mill District and Riff Cold Brewed in the Box Factory. Staff from PayneWest Insurance will be at the same locations on October 21st from 10:00am-2:00pm.

This is a yearlong campaign is off to strong start this month and your group or business can get involved. Learn more about taking a stand against domestic violence or order these awareness items with a donation to Saving Grace at www.saving-grace.org/withme or email partner@saving-grace.org.

Saving Grace provides confidential and free services to survivors of intimate partner violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking in Central Oregon and promotes the value of life without violence.