Bus headed to Wasco County camp overturns; 10 injured

A bus carrying Bellevue, Washington Young Life students to the Washington Family Ranch camp in Wasco County overturned Tuesday afternoon, sending 10 people to St. Charles Madras with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Sheriff's deputies said the accident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Medics from Maupin and Jefferson County medics were called to the scene.

The sheriff's office said six passengers were injured, but a St. Charles spokeswoman said 10 people were brought to the Madras hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Christian organization Young Life holds camps at the former Big Muddy Ranch, southeast of Antelope, which in the 1980s was home to Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and thousands of his disciples.

The organization said on its website that the bus was close enough to camp when it crashed that its medical staff also responded to the scene.

"At present, most students have continued into camp and we are caring for them," the statement said. "A handful of students are still receiving additional medical care, but sustained no critical injuries."