Brief lockout over at St. Charles Bend
Was called over threat against patient by husband
BEND, Ore. - (Update: Lockout lifted after half-hour)
St. Charles Bend was placed in precautionary lockout for a brief period late Friday afternoon due to a “credible threat” against a patient by the patient’s husband, a spokeswoman said.
“A patient’s husband made a credible threat to her,” hospital spokeswoman Lisa Goodman said.
“We have these frequently,” Goodman added of the lockout, called around 5 p.m.
During a lockout, exterior doors are locked but activities otherwise go on as usual.
The lockout was lifted around 5:30 p.m., Goodman said.
Police Lt. Juli McConkey said "a few officers" were called to the scene to investigate the incident.
