Breese-Iverson sworn in as new state representative

Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno of Redmond administers the oath of office to new state Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, on Tuesday afternoon in the Oregon House chambers (Photo: Oregon House Republicans)

SALEM, Ore. - Newly appointed state Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, was administered the oath of office by Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno of Redmond on Tuesday afternoon in the House chamber.

"It was an honor to take the oath of office today, surrounded by my family and friends," Breese-Iverson said in a statement. "It was a special blessing to be sworn in by my friend, Secretary of State Bev Clarno. I am humbled and excited to serve the hard-working citizens of House District 55 as their state representative. I look forward to advocating for them in Salem."

Here's the rest of a news release on the swearing in from the Oregon House Republican Caucus:

Breese-Iverson and her husband of 14 years, Bryan Iverson, are proud to be part of the fifth generation on her family ranch, where she grew up in Central Oregon. They are currently raising their two sons, Alex and Brit, on the same ranch.

Additionally, Breese-Iverson and her husband own several small businesses in Prineville, including Windermere Swifterra, where she is the managing principal Broker Realtor. Breese-Iverson has been a Realtor for 19 years, serving on the Central Oregon Association of Realtors and Oregon Association of Realtors local and state governmental affairs committees and other leadership roles.

She also has Salem experience, having worked for former Sen. Ted Ferrioli and former House Speaker Karen Minnis, as well as having worked on several campaigns.

"Vikki's roots in Central Oregon are deep and wide. As a small business owner, fifth-generation rancher, community leader and mom, she brings a wealth of valuable experience to Salem," said House Republican Leader Carl Wilson (R-Grants Pass). "House Republicans are delighted to welcome Vikki to our caucus and look forward to serving with her."

Breese-Iverson was chosen recently by county commissioners to represent House District 55, which encompasses Crook county and portions of Deschutes, Jackson, Klamath and Lake counties. She succeeds Mike McLane, a Powell Butte Republican and the former House minority leader, who was appointed by Gov. Kate Brown to serve as a circuit court judge for Crook and Jefferson counties.