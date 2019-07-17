News

BPRD sets job fair for afterschool program positions

Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting a job fair and invites potential candidates to learn more about job opportunities available for the district's KIDS Inc. afterschool program. The job fair is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at the district's office at Riverbend Park, 799 S.W. Columbia St.

More than 30 new KIDS Inc. positions have been added for the upcoming school year. At the job fair, attendees can ask questions of staff, learn about how to apply and participate in on-site interviews.  

KIDS Inc. staff interact with children in kindergarten through fifth grade, facilitate activities and supervise some aspects of recreation programs to provide safe and rewarding opportunities for youth in the community.

Openings include Youth Recreation Leader – part-time, year-round, and Youth Recreation Leader – part-time, school year.

Both KIDS Inc. positions offer a variety of benefits, which may include paid leave medical/dental insurance, free attendance of employee's child in KIDS Inc., quarterly retention bonuses, recreation facility passes and recreation program registration discounts. Working hours are typically Monday through Friday afternoons during the school year. Youth Recreation Leaders with year-round positions also work in summer camps and programs.

View positions at: https://www.bendparksandrec.org/jobs.

Bend Park and Recreation District is an equal opportunity employer.

