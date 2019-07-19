BPRD seeks youth volunteer soccer coaches

Copyright 2016 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BEND, Ore. - Soccer fever is alive in Central Oregon! The 2019 Bend Unified Recreation Soccer League enrollment is at an all-time record high with more than 2,100 youth participating on 167 teams. Adult volunteers are needed to coach teams in the joint program between Bend Park and Recreation District and Bend FC Timbers.

The fall soccer season runs Aug. 19 to Oct. 27. Program participants are boys and girls going into first through eighth grade in the 2019-20 school year. Practices are held twice weekly with games played on Saturdays. Coaches volunteer approximately five hours per week for the 10-week season.

Volunteer coaches are an essential part of the program, providing support with program logistics, coaching and mentoring youth. Volunteers must enjoy working with youth and be able to create a positive, encouraging recreational environment for all players.

Training and ongoing support is provided. Volunteer coaches must attend a pre-season volunteer orientation/training on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. at the BPRD District Office, 799 SW Columbia St.

Safety is a top priority, so all coaches must complete a volunteer application and criminal history background check, as well as online concussion awareness training. Online volunteer application and background check areavailable at https://www.bendparksandrec.org/about/volunteers/coaches/.

For more information, contact Rich Ekman, sports program coordinator at 541-706-6126, rich@bendparksandrec.org or Kim Johnson, community engagement supervisor, at 541-706-6127, kim@bendparksandrec.org.