News

BPRD registration due for kindergarten soccer, youth flag football

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 11:54 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:54 AM PDT

Local youth are invited to participate in Bend Park and Recreation District's Kindergarten Soccer and Youth Flag Football League this fall.

Participants can register at www.bendparksandrec.org.

Kindergarten Soccer

The Kindergarten Soccer League registration deadline is Sunday, July 28. The league is open to boys and girls entering Kindergarten in the upcoming 2019-20 school year and runs from Sept. 14 through Oct. 19.

The league highlights soccer skill development, learning teamwork and sportsmanship. Teams meet on Saturdays for 50 minutes for practices and scrimmages. The registration fee is $49 for in-district and $58.80 for out-of-district residents.

Flag Football

The Flag Football League registration deadline is Monday, July 29. The league is open to boys and girls entering 1st through 8th grade in the upcoming 2019-20 school year. New this year, BPRD is offering a 7th/8th grade division.

The season runs from Sept. 3 through Nov. 3. Teams practice twice a week and play games on Sundays. The registration fee is $65 for in-district and $78 for out-of-district residents.

Volunteers needed

The leagues offer opportunities for adults as volunteer coaches. Safety is a top priority, so all coaches must complete a volunteer application and criminal history background check, as well as online concussion awareness training.

Online volunteer application and background check available at https://www.bendparksandrec.org/about/volunteers/coaches/.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11