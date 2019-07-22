BPRD registration due for kindergarten soccer, youth flag football

Copyright 2016 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Local youth are invited to participate in Bend Park and Recreation District's Kindergarten Soccer and Youth Flag Football League this fall.

Participants can register at www.bendparksandrec.org.

Kindergarten Soccer

The Kindergarten Soccer League registration deadline is Sunday, July 28. The league is open to boys and girls entering Kindergarten in the upcoming 2019-20 school year and runs from Sept. 14 through Oct. 19.

The league highlights soccer skill development, learning teamwork and sportsmanship. Teams meet on Saturdays for 50 minutes for practices and scrimmages. The registration fee is $49 for in-district and $58.80 for out-of-district residents.

Flag Football

The Flag Football League registration deadline is Monday, July 29. The league is open to boys and girls entering 1st through 8th grade in the upcoming 2019-20 school year. New this year, BPRD is offering a 7th/8th grade division.

The season runs from Sept. 3 through Nov. 3. Teams practice twice a week and play games on Sundays. The registration fee is $65 for in-district and $78 for out-of-district residents.

Volunteers needed

The leagues offer opportunities for adults as volunteer coaches. Safety is a top priority, so all coaches must complete a volunteer application and criminal history background check, as well as online concussion awareness training.

Online volunteer application and background check available at https://www.bendparksandrec.org/about/volunteers/coaches/.