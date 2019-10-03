BPRD basketball registration deadlines coming up

Copyright 2016 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

It's hoops season in central Oregon, with Bend Park and Recreation District deadlines coming up for youth and adult basketball programs in the next two weeks. Register here or by phone or in person at one of their facilities.

Middle school basketball

Middle School basketball for boys is a joint program between Bend-La Pine Schools and Bend Park and Recreation District. The registration deadline is Oct. 9. Teams practice during the week with games also on weeknights. Fee is $59 for the season. The season is from Oct. 30 to Dec. 19.

Middle school basketball for girls occurs in the winter.

Other youth basketball

Bitty Ball basketball league is for boys and girls in kindergarten to second grade. The program focuses on skill development, teamwork and fun. Teams practice and scrimmage on Saturdays from Nov. 2 to Dec. 21. The league is near-full, but those interested can inquire about availability by Oct. 11.

Older youth basketball leagues for kids in 3rd to 5th grade and a high school basketball league occur in the winter.

For more information, contact Greg Brady, BPRD sports program coordinator at (541) 706-6124 or greg@bendparksandrec.org.

All youth sports leagues offer opportunities for adults as volunteer coaches. Providing support with program logistics, coaching and mentoring, volunteer coaches must complete a volunteer application and criminal history background check, as well as online concussion awareness training.

Online volunteer application and background check available at https://www.bendparksandrec.org/about/volunteers/coaches/.

Adult basketball league

The district offers a competitive basketball league for adults. The registration deadline for teams is Oct. 21. Two league divisions are offered: women 18 years and older, men 18 years and older. Each team will play 12 regular season games with an end-of-the-season single elimination tournament. Games will be played on Sunday afternoons, Nov. 3 to March 15 at Pacific Crest Middle School in Bend. The registration fee is $695 per team. Space is limited in each league.

Teams of five or more can register online at www.bendparksandrec.org or at the district office, 799 S.W. Columbia St.

For more information, contact Rich Ekman, BPRD sports program coordinator at (541) 706-6126 or rich@bendparksandrec.org.