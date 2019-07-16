Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend boost after-school spots

Boys - Girls Clubs of Bend boosts...

BEND, Ore. - Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend announced Monday the expansion of club programming and staff for the 2019-2020 school year to align with Bend La-Pine Schools and meet the growing need for a safe, positive and enriching environment for youth after school.



“Affordable child care in Bend is a big challenge. Now more than ever, families are seeking a safe, enriching place where they can confidently entrust their children while supporting their families and our local economy,” says Juliana Williams, executive director. “After-school time is critical for youth development and well-being, and the club is committed to helping Bend’s youth learn, grow, and thrive during these times.”



Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend will continue to offer high-quality programming with tutoring, homework help, a nutritious meal, and a wide range of fun activities to keep the youth engaged and happy. After school hours of operation will be from 2:30-6:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, opening early on Wednesday at 1 p.m. for early release on School Improvement Wednesdays.



Limited, priority registration for current club members begins July 29th. Registration will open to the community at-large on August 1st. Space is limited and families are encouraged to arrive early for in-person registration. The Club’s website contains the registration dates and times, as well as all necessary forms.



Registration cost for the school year is $1,500, with a monthly payment option of $150 per month (Sept – June). Junior Club (kindergarten) is $1750 for the school year or $175 per month (Sept – June), however at this time the Junior Club program is full. Teens ages 13 and up can participate for free, after paying the $25 registration fee. Fees represent less than half of the true cost per child to provide high-quality, enriching after school programming.



The Club is committed to serve all young people, especially those who need it most. To ensure this is achieved, the Club has nearly doubled scholarship dollars to $250,000. In addition, there will be an increase in the number of scholarships available with an income-based sliding scale in order to remain accessible to all families.



As the Club responds to increased community need, we invite community members to contribute toward our scholarship fund. Also, parents who are able to pay more than $150 per month are encouraged to Sponsor-A-Future and help pay for another club member to attend.



For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend programs, and to contribute to the scholarship fund, visit https://www.bgcbend.org.



About Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

Since 1994, it has been the vision of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend to be recognized as a premiere youth organization in Bend, serving as a catalyst to create hope and opportunities for school-aged kids, inspiring success and igniting a passion for lifelong learning, good citizenship and living healthy lifestyles. It is the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. For more information or to make a donation, please visit our website at: https://www.bgcbend.org/ or call (541) 617-2877.