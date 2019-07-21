Boy struck, killed by boat trailer at Portland park
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died after being run over by a boat trailer at a park in Portland.
KOIN reports the accident at Willamette Park happened about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to a call that the boy had been run over by a boat but investigators said it appeared he was run over by a boat trailer, not a boat, at the boat ramp.
He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but died a short while later.
The area was closed for several hours while an investigation was completed.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
News Harry How/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel
News TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons
News Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Health iStock/LuisPortugal
News Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons
News Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
News Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images
News Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
News Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images
News Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons
News 2016 Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News iStock/LajosRepasi
News Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
News iStock/Kemter
Health FreeImages.com/tim & annette