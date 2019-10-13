News

Boy Scouts of C.O. plan annual food drive

Leave bag near your door on Saturday, Nov. 9


  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 05:48 PM PDT



BEND, Ore. - The Boy Scouts of America of Central Oregon wish to thank you for your giving to those in need, and we are asking you to participate again this year on Scouting for Food Saturday.

Instructions for Donating:
Please leave a bag or more of non-perishable food near your door on Saturday morning Nov 9th, and the Scouts will pick it up and deliver it to a nearby food-bank.

If the Scouts miss you on Nov 9th, please bring to one of these local food banks.

Bend: Salvation Army, 541 NE DeKalb Avenue
Redmond: NeighborImpact, 2303 SW 1st Street
La Pine: St Vincent Food Bank 51481-51401 Huntington Road

The Scouts wish to thank you all for allowing our youth to participate in this community service opportunity.
 

