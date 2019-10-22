Body recovered from Willamette believed to be missing student

Owen Klinger (Photo: Portland Police Bureau/KPTV)

PORTLAND, Ore. - A body recovered from the Willamette River in northwest Portland on Sunday afternoon is believed to be a missing University of Portland student whose disappearance has prompted widespread searches over the past two weeks, according to his family.

The Portland Police Bureau reported Monday that a body was found in the area of the 9400 block of Northwest St. Helens Road near the St. Johns Bridge shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office River Patrol Unit recovered the body and turned it over to the medical examiner.

Police did not release the identity of the body or any further details, but Owen Klinger's family issued a statement Monday evening, saying they have been contacted by officers, KPTV reports.

"Portland police have notified us that they have recovered a body that we believe is our son, Owen Klinger. We deeply appreciate the extraordinary effort and support that thousands of people have provided over the past two weeks. We now ask for privacy as we move forward with our healing process," according to a family statement.

Klinger was last seen on the University of Portland campus leaving Christie Hall on Oct. 6.

TriMet surveillance video released by the Portland Police Bureau last week showed Klinger crossing North Portsmouth Avenue at Willamette Boulevard the night of Oct. 6.