Body of fallen Salem hunter recovered on Steens Mountain

Steep, rugged terrain challenged crews recovery efforts for Salem hunter killed in fall Sunday at Steens Mountain (Photo: Harney County Sheriff's Office)

FRENCHGLEN, Ore. - Harney County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crews and partner agencies, working in challenging terrain, have recovered the body of a Salem hunter who fell several hundred feet over several bluffs on the Little Blitzen River, located on the west flank of Steens Mountain.

The sheriff's office received a call on Sunday regarding the fall involving a hunter identified as James Alfred Mucken, 40, of Salem, Lt. Brian Needham said.

Searchers located and climbed down to where Mucken had fallen. He was pronounced dead on the scene and recovery efforts got underway.

Due to nightfall and dangerous conditions, the recovery was suspended during the night and resumed on Monday, Needham said.

Due to the steep and rough terrain in the remote area, rescuers experienced several minor injuries. Needham said more than 900 feet of rope was used to reach Mucken during the recovery effort.

Several agencies were involved in the recovery, including Harney County EMS, the Bureau of Land Management and volunteers from the Malheur and Grant county sheriffs' offices, Needham said.