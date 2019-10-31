Body found identified as missing Roseburg woman

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say human remains found south of Roseburg are that of a woman who was reported missing in September.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Susan Marie Cason was reported missing to the Roseburg Police Department on Sept. 13.

The sheriff's office says on Sept. 22, a man reported finding human remains in Myrtle Creek.

Deputies and detectives responded, along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner. In conjunction with the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office, the sheriff's office says the remains were examined, Cason's positive identification was made and foul play was ruled out.

The sheriff's office says Information about the discovery of the remains was initially withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation in case of a criminal component.

No further information was released.