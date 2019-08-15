News

Boat races to limit access to Haystack Reservoir

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 09:33 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:33 AM PDT

MADRAS, Ore. - The annual drag boat races, sponsored by the Columbia Drag Boat Association, will take place this year from August 23-25 on Haystack Reservoir, located about 10 miles south of Madras on the Crooked River National Grassland.

During the race event, public access to boating activities on the reservoir and nearby camping facilities will be limited.

Boat ramps on the west and east shores, and the north Fishing Pier Day Use area will be closed from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on August 24 and 25. Use of the boat ramp on the west shore will also be closed from 12:00 pm on Friday, August 23, until 6:00 am on Monday, August 26.

The boat launch on the east shore, at the Forest Service campground, will be open on Friday and Monday.

In addition to the boating restrictions, camping will not be allowed in the West Shore Campground of Haystack Reservoir from 12:00 pm Friday, August 23 until 6:00 am Monday, August 26; however, camping at the Forest Service Haystack Campground on the east shore and at the South Shore Group Campground will be allowed throughout the event.

Camping fees at Haystack Campground are $15 per night and day use fees are $5 per day. Access to areas along the south and west shores will be restricted during the race event.

Spectators may view the races, for a fee, from designated areas on the south and west shores. Parking for race spectators is provided on private land near the south shore for a fee. Food vendors will be available at the West Shore Campground.

For more information about the drag boat races at Haystack Reservoir, please contact the US Bureau of Reclamation at (541) 389-6541.

 

For more information about recreation activities at Haystack Reservoir, please contact the Crooked River National Grassland at (541) 416-6640.

