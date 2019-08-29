BNSF crossing upgrade to close O'Neil Hwy. N. of Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. - A major railroad crossing rehabilitation project will close the BNSF Railway crossing on the O'Neil Highway north of Redmond at Yucca Avenue for three days next week, officials said.

Signs have gone up advising motorists on the highway (also known as state Highway 370) of the closure from Wednesday, Sept. 4 to Friday, Sept. 6, ODOT Region 4 spokesman Peter Murphy said Thursday.

BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas said crews will be replacing rail as well as ties and rock, resurfacing the crossing to smooth it out and then putting a concrete surface on it.

"It'll be a smoother, safer operating surface, not only for the railroad but the traveling public as well," Melonas said.

Similar upgrades are happening at other crossings in the area as the railroad conducts ongoing safety and capital improvements, he said.