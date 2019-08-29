News

BLM releases annual illustrated almanac

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 03:04 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 03:04 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. -  The Bureau of Land Management in Oregon and Washington is proud to announce the release of the latest BLM Facts, our annual illustrated almanac answering the diverse and detailed questions one may have about public lands in the Pacific Northwest. 

BLM Facts has lots of numbers, and those figures do tell a story. In most cases, your public lands are located within an hour's drive from where you live or work. You can find an amazing array of resources and opportunities at almost any site you visit.

This 2018 report has the latest BLM news and updates – from wild and scenic rivers and exciting recreation sites to wildlife, cultural, and archaeological programs. BLM Facts also shares information about management plans for minerals and energy, forestry, mining, wild horses, and much more.

In addition to maintaining our commitment to delivering an updated volume every year, we continue to make improvements such as full-color maps, photos, and a plethora of timely, user-friendly data. You can read it online at:

www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/documents/files/orwa-blmfacts-2018.pdf

You can also swing on by your local BLM Office to pick up your copy of BLM Facts:

www.blm.gov/contact/oregon-washington

-BLM-

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency's mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America's public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $96 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2017. These activities supported more than 468,000 jobs.

