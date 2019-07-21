News

Blaze destroys bed and breakfast near Longview

By:

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 03:35 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 03:35 PM PDT

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a bed and breakfast near Longview, Washington, was destroyed by an early-morning fire.

The Daily News reports that firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue and Longview Fire were called to the structure fire just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, crews found the two-story structure ablaze

A total of six people were able to vacate the bed and breakfast and were accounted for on scene.

The fire was brought under control just after 4 a.m.

The house is considered a total loss, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

