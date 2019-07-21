Blaze destroys bed and breakfast near Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a bed and breakfast near Longview, Washington, was destroyed by an early-morning fire.
The Daily News reports that firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue and Longview Fire were called to the structure fire just before 3 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, crews found the two-story structure ablaze
A total of six people were able to vacate the bed and breakfast and were accounted for on scene.
The fire was brought under control just after 4 a.m.
The house is considered a total loss, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
News Harry How/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel
News TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons
News Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Health iStock/LuisPortugal
News Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons
News Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
News Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images
News Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
News Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images
News Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons
News 2016 Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News iStock/LajosRepasi
News Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
News iStock/Kemter
Health FreeImages.com/tim & annette