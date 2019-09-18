Black Butte Ranch FD voters handily approve levy

BLACK BUTTE RANCH, Ore. - The only measure on Tuesday’s election ballot in Central Oregon passed easily, as the Black Butte Ranch Rural Fire District won overwhelming voter approval of a renewed 5-year local option tax to fund operations.

Nearly 200 votes were returned, about 63 percent of those mailed, and 176 (more than 91 percent) were in favor of Measure 9-128, to just 17 opposed, Deschutes County election results showed.

The fire district has a permanent tax rate of about $1.47 of assessed value. The local option tax adds $1.76 per $1,000, or $66 a month for a home valued at $450,000. The newly approved amount is the same tax rate as under the district's current local option tax, which expires in June 2020.

The renewed levy will raise about $1.2 million of the district’s annual budget, which totals about $2 million.

Without the levy extension, fire district officials said they would have had to look at reducing or eliminating some services.