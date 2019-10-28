Bethlehem Inn issues urgent plea for food donations

BEND, Ore. - Bethlehem Inn said Sunday it has an urgent need for food donations in support of its Emergency Meal Program. The Inn is now providing shelter services to at least 150 adults and children each night and serving over 108,000 meals during the next year!

Bethlehem Inn relies on the community's generosity through in-kind donations for the success of its Emergency Meal Program. The following items will help replenish the Inn's pantry: sliced cheese; margarine, individually packaged cereal/granola bars/fruit cups, jelly, pasta, canned vegetables and soups and coffee/creamer (please visit bethleheminn.org/Current Needs for a complete list).

The Inn is also in need of essential non-food items including: liquid laundry soap (HE), toilet paper, Kleenex, warm gloves, hats, jackets, boots and hand warmers.

Donations are gladly accepted Monday – Friday 9 am – 4 pm at Bethlehem Inn located at 3705 N. Hwy. 97 in Bend. To schedule a drop outside of those hours, please contact Courtney Gallant at volunteer@bethleheminn.org.

Bethlehem Inn is committed to transforming lives with shelter, help and hope by providing a warm bed, hot shower, 3 meals each day and support services for adults and children experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon. Each year the Inn provides shelter and support to over 1,500 individuals across a range of needs. To make a donation and learn more about how you can be a part of Central Oregon's solution to end homelessness, please call 541.322.8768 or visit www.bethleheminn.org. Financial donations may made online or mailed to Bethlehem Inn, P.O. Box 8540, Bend, OR 97708.