Besieged Portland paramedics get defense training

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A rash of attacks on paramedics in Oregon's largest city in recent months has led the city's ambulance provider to begin mandatory training in defense tactics for all of its employees.

The training by American Medical Response for more than 500 paramedics in greater Portland began over the summer and will continue through December.

The private 911 contractor says it has seen a 3% to 5% increase in calls for mental health and drug-related crises each year since 2016.

That's the same year the ambulance company, instead of police, began transporting patients on a mental health hold to the hospital.

The change in transport policy came about because of a federal investigation that found Portland police used excessive violence against the mentally ill.

Now, paramedics — not law enforcement — routinely take patients on mental health holds to the hospital, most often to a new psychiatric emergency room created specifically to stabilize those in the throes of a psychiatric crisis. In the past, police transported these patients in the backs of patrol cars, in handcuffs, to traditional emergency rooms less equipped to help them.

The policy puts the city at the forefront of a growing national movement to decriminalize mental health by treating a psychiatric crisis as a medical emergency similar to a heart attack — not as a crime.