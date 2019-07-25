BendBroadband to discontinue KTVZ in Jefferson, Crook counties

BEND, Ore. - BendBroadband has announced that it will stop carrying KTVZ on July 31 in Jefferson and Crook counties.

If you're a BendBroadband subscriber in one of those areas, you'll no longer be able to receive KTVZ's programming and local news with your cable subscription.

BendBroadband continues to maintain the regulatory and contractual authority to carry KTVZ and has decided to discontinue including KTVZ in their cable packages serving these areas.

Please note that all BendBroadband subscribers in Deschutes County will continue to receive all programming offered by KTVZ.

We've enjoyed providing local news, information and entertainment over the years for the households affected by BendBroadband's decision.

KTVZ does remain available over the air to all those impacted by the decision, and our news programs also are available on KTVZ.COM's livestream page.