News

Bend women report being drugged at bar

Claim drinks were spiked; police investigating

By:

Posted: Nov 06, 2019 07:29 PM PST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 07:42 PM PST

Bend women reports of being drugged

BEND,Ore. - A Bend woman claims she and her friend were drugged while visiting a bar downtown. 

On Oct. 22, Ataya Swindlehurst said she visited a local bar in Bend with a friend for an hour, and had two drinks. Swindlehurst said Wednesday that after the second drink, she couldn't remember anything that occurred later that night. She claims from 30 minutes after her second drink, she couldn't remember anything until the next day. 

Swindlehurst said she never walked away from her drinks, but at one point in the night, she recognized her drink was slightly shifted. 

She said her friend recalls two men behind them referring to them saying, "Oh, that girl is cute, you take her home and I take her home." Swindlehurst said the same two guys approached her and her friend and started talking to them. 

Swindlehurst said she and her friend even took a drug test the next day.

"My friend and I were so curious the next day, if we were actually drugged or not," Swindlehurst said. "So, we actually bought an at-home, 12-panel drug test that tests for everything. I have never done any drugs in my life, except for marijuana, that is the only thing I should have tested positive for is THC. I tested positive for THC and benzodiazepines." 

Swindlehurst contacted Bend police and the manager of the bar, and said they would press charges, if in fact the camera footage that night provided a suspect for the drugging. 

Bend police said they are working to obtain the surveillance video, and will have Swindlehurst and her friend identify the men they suspect drugged them. 

Lt. Juli McConkey said, "If someone feels they have been drugged, or suspect they were drugged, go to the hospital right away and get the blood drawn and the urine taken. Then, we can take it to the crime lab to find out what is the substance. That's the best way we can help, and within 24 hours, it's important to get blood and urine (samples) taken." 

Swindlehurst said she would hate for this to happen to someone else downtown.

"We weren't partying or being crazy," Swindlehurst said. "We were just trying to have a couple of drinks, just me and my friend -- and then this happened."

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27