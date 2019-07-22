News

Bend woman rescued after fall from horse at Cultus Lake

DCSO has boat problems; two citizen boaters assist

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 10:09 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 01:33 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Details of rescue effort)

A Bend woman who was seriously injured in a fall from her horse in the Cultus Lake area on Sunday prompted a 5-hour rescue effort by Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue, assisted by boaters when mechanical issues arose with a Marine Patrol boat, officials said Monday.

Dispatchers received a 911 call shortly after 5:30 p.m. regarding a horse rider, later identified as Katheryn Rodgers, 58, who fell from her horse on the Deer Lake Trail, on the opposite side of Cultus Lake from the boat launch, said Lt. Bryan Husband, search and rescue coordinator.

Four deputies and a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer responded to the initial call, along with 19 SAR volunteers, including members of the medical and horse teams.

Due to Rodgers' location, officials decided the quickest way to reach her would be by boat, Husband said.

Marine deputies ferried responding units across the lake, close to the woman's location. SAR volunteers then hiked about a quarter-mile to where she was.

Rodgers was treated and stabilized before being transported by wheeled litter back to the boat, the lieutenant said.

However, marine deputies began to experience mechanical difficulties with their boat. Two recreational boaters in the area, Justin Zink and Ryan Lewis, helped ferry Rodgers and SAR personnel across the lake, to where Sunriver Fire and Rescue was waiting.

The woman was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend for treatment of what Husband said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Zink also helped tow the DCSO marine boat across the lake as well.

Husband said the last units returned to Bend by about 10:30 p.m. He said. the sheriff's office "would like to especially thank Ryan Lewis and Justin Zink for their assistance with completing this rescue mission."

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

News
On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11