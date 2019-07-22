Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue was assisted in a Cultus Lake rescue on Sunday after a sheriff's Marine Patrol boat experienced mechanical problems (Photo: DCSO SAR)

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Details of rescue effort)

A Bend woman who was seriously injured in a fall from her horse in the Cultus Lake area on Sunday prompted a 5-hour rescue effort by Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue, assisted by boaters when mechanical issues arose with a Marine Patrol boat, officials said Monday.

Dispatchers received a 911 call shortly after 5:30 p.m. regarding a horse rider, later identified as Katheryn Rodgers, 58, who fell from her horse on the Deer Lake Trail, on the opposite side of Cultus Lake from the boat launch, said Lt. Bryan Husband, search and rescue coordinator.

Four deputies and a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer responded to the initial call, along with 19 SAR volunteers, including members of the medical and horse teams.

Due to Rodgers' location, officials decided the quickest way to reach her would be by boat, Husband said.

Marine deputies ferried responding units across the lake, close to the woman's location. SAR volunteers then hiked about a quarter-mile to where she was.

Rodgers was treated and stabilized before being transported by wheeled litter back to the boat, the lieutenant said.

However, marine deputies began to experience mechanical difficulties with their boat. Two recreational boaters in the area, Justin Zink and Ryan Lewis, helped ferry Rodgers and SAR personnel across the lake, to where Sunriver Fire and Rescue was waiting.

The woman was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend for treatment of what Husband said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Zink also helped tow the DCSO marine boat across the lake as well.

Husband said the last units returned to Bend by about 10:30 p.m. He said. the sheriff's office "would like to especially thank Ryan Lewis and Justin Zink for their assistance with completing this rescue mission."